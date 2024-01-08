Quinerly comes clutch again as Memphis survives the upset versus SMU 62-59. Caleb Mills is confirmed out for the season.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The #15 Memphis Tigers survived another upset attempt 62-59 against the SMU Mustangs in their conference home opener.

The Tigers were down for most of the game, but Jahvon Quinerly hit a game-winning three for the second straight game.

The win marks the Tigers’ eighth consecutive victory, pushing them to 13-2 on the season and 2-0 in AAC play.

David Jones led Memphis with 17 points and a game-high 9 rebounds as Quinerly provided 11 points, each scoring 11 points in the second half.

Tyreek Smith led the Mustangs with 12 points and 7 rebounds.

The first half was a struggle for Memphis all around.

The Tigers were outhustled on the glass as SMU grabbed 25 rebounds (12 offensive) to Memphis’ 9 rebounds.

Memphis went through multiple lengthy stretches without a basket and was unable to end defensive possessions as SMU crashed the offensive glass.

“Do I need to say anymore,” said Penny Hardaway, regarding what he told his team at halftime regarding the rebounding battle.

The Tigers forced 10 turnovers on defense, but the offense gave up 9 turnovers with ugly passes and bad possessions.

Fouls played a factor in Memphis’ first-half struggles as big men Nae’Qwan Tomlin had three fouls and Malcolm Dandridge had 2 fouls.

The Tigers went on a 7-0 run to cut the 15-point deficit to 8, but SMU closed the half by extending the lead to 12 with a 36-24 halftime lead.

Jaykwon Walton led Memphis with 7 points as David Jones and Jahylon Young each scored 6 points.

For SMU, Zhuric Phelps and Tyreek Smith each scored 9 points at the half.

In the second half, Memphis came out swinging, controlling the momentum and getting the fans into it.

Jahvon Quinerly said, “The message in the second half was physicality. Baskets come a lot easier when you play defense. It was a big emphasis coming out of the second half and it led to us outrebounding them in the second half.”

The Tigers tied the game on multiple occasions with baskets from Nick Jourdain and Malcolm Dandridge.

However, the free-throw misses by Memphis would keep them away from getting their first lead.

Memphis would have to finish the game without Nae’Qwan Tomlin as the big man picked up his fifth foul with nine minutes left.

However, the defense of Nick Jourdain was on full display as the big man tallied four blocks, three steals, and five rebounds.

“Nick brings the toughness and the energy,” said Penny Hardaway. “It was major, major pickup for us that paid off tremendously.”

The first lead came at the 8-minute mark as David Jones hit a mid-range jumper with the foul as the FedExForum crowd erupted.

Things would come down to the wire once again for Memphis with the game tied at 58 with 11 seconds remaining.

Jahvon Quinerly hit a step-back game-winning three to give Memphis the lead with 3.2 seconds left, his second consecutive game-winning three.

“That was a big shot. That’s my spot right there,” said Jahvon Quinerly.

Memphis held onto the win after a Malcolm Dandridge rebound and free throw.

After the game, coach Penny Hardaway confirmed that Caleb Mills is out for the season with a fractured patella tendon.

Mills is set to have surgery on Tuesday.

“We have been trying to keep his (Caleb Mills) spirits up, talking to him and checking on him,” said Jahylon Young. “You just feel kind of depressed for him because his college career is over.”

Memphis stays home to face UTSA on Wednesday at 7 p.m. CT.

The game will be televised on ESPN+.

