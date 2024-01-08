Memphis Showboats release 2024 roster

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Showboats released their 2024 roster after the first round of the United Football League’s initial player dispersal process.

Each remaining XFL Conference and USFL Conference team protected 42 core players from its 2023 roster.

Each team then chose up to 20 players from the rosters from previous league teams that will not be continuing in 2024. On Friday, the process was done.

The foundational players that the Showboats protected included offensive lineman Jarron Jones, a two-time All-USFL selection; defensive lineman John Atkins Sr., an All-USFL selection from the previous season; Derrick Dillon, the Showboats’ top receiver in 2023; Cole Kelley, the team’s starting quarterback in 2023; and safety Troy Warner, who led the team in tackles in the previous season.

Among the players brought in from other USFL teams were quarterback Case Cookus, who led the league in passing yards and passing touchdowns for the Philadelphia Stars in the previous season; defensive back D.J. Daniel, who was named an All-USFL selection with the New Jersey Generals in 2023; Vinny Papale, who was selected to the All-USFL team on special teams for Memphis in 2023 (having signed with New Orleans after the 2023 season); tight end Sage Surratt, who led the league in receiving yards for the Breakers in 2023; and running back Darus Victor, who finished third in the league in rushing yards for the Generals.

Players who were not protected or picked in this first phase will be placed in a pool of players from whom all UFL teams, regardless of prior league, will be allowed to choose in another round of player dispersal on Jan. 15.

Click here for a full list of each team.

