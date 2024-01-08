Memphis Basketball freshman JJ Taylor enters transfer portal

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - JJ Taylor, Memphis Basketball freshman, has officially entered in the transfer portal.

The report was made official by a Memphis program spokesperson, per Matt Infield.

Taylor’s high school teammate, Mikey Williams, has been reported by multiple sources to enter the transfer portal along with Taylor.

However, the report has yet to be confirmed by the program or Williams.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2024 WMC. All rights reserved.