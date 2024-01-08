Advertise with Us
Memphis Basketball freshman JJ Taylor enters transfer portal

Memphis Tigers
By Melek Robinson
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 3:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - JJ Taylor, Memphis Basketball freshman, has officially entered in the transfer portal.

The report was made official by a Memphis program spokesperson, per Matt Infield.

Taylor’s high school teammate, Mikey Williams, has been reported by multiple sources to enter the transfer portal along with Taylor.

However, the report has yet to be confirmed by the program or Williams.

