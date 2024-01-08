Advertise with Us
Man shot during shooting on N. Holmes Street, 1 detained

By Myracle Evans
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 4:50 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a shooting in North Memphis.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. off North Holmes Street and Macon Road.

A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Another man was detained, said police.

