Man shot during shooting on N. Holmes Street, 1 detained
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 4:50 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a shooting in North Memphis.
The shooting happened around 1 a.m. off North Holmes Street and Macon Road.
A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Another man was detained, said police.
