Man shot during shooting on N. Holmes Street, 1 detained

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a shooting in North Memphis.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. off North Holmes Street and Macon Road.

A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Another man was detained, said police.

