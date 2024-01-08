FIRST ALERT: Rain & wind impacts tonight through Tuesday; active pattern continues late week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Cloudy with rain moving through this afternoon and evening along with a gusty southeast wind at 10 to 20 MPH with gusts to 35 or 40 mph. Temps will hold around 50 or so.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with rain and gusty winds. Lows will be in the mid 40s. Winds will be southeast at 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with a chance of an early shower with highs falling into the low 40s by afternoon. A stray shower late in the day is possible in west TN and north MS. Winds will be 15-25 with gusts to 40 mph.

WEDNESDAY - FRIDAY: Wednesday will be mostly sunny and cool with afternoon highs in the upper 40s and overnight lows in the upper 30s. Thursday will become mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain during the evening along with high temperatures in the mid 50s and overnight lows in the mid 40s. Friday will be cloudy with rain in the afternoon and evening along with high temperatures in the low 50s. Lows will drop into the mid 20s Friday night.

FIRST ALERT TO A COLD BLAST THIS WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 30s and overnight lows in the low 20s. A WINTRY MIX possible by Sunday night into next Monday with temperatures in the single digits early next week.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

X: @dentonwx

INSTAGRAM: @weatherdad1

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2024 WMC. All rights reserved.