FIRST ALERT: rain, wind impacts arrive through Monday, Tuesday; active pattern continues

MONDAY: Another dry start, but rain and wind issue will become dominant before the afternoon and evening is out. A peek of sunshine may greet you out the door Monday, but don’t forget your rain jackets as they will need to be deployed by the afternoon hours to head home from work and school. Expect highs in the lower 50s as winds pick up. Expect gusts, especially by afternoon, to be in the 30-40 mph range. Rain, a few rumbles of thunder, will be likely affect the overnight period amid the gusty winds – around 35-45 mph. Severe weather isn’t likely, but the strong gradient winds could cause sporadic power outages. Lows will drop – only to the middle to upper 40s.

TUESDAY: Rain will tend to taper off through the morning, but clouds and brisk breezes will hold through the day. From middle to upper 40s; expect temperatures to drop throughout the day, ending in the upper 30s and lower 40s. A bit of wrap-around moisture may kick off a few scattered rain/snow showers through late Tuesday afternoon into early evening. We’ll take a tumble as skies slowly clear late into the 20s to near 30.

EXTENDED PERIOD: Our quick, active pattern continues through the rest of the period. With a day of rest of Wednesday – we’ll manage highs in the 40s; middle to upper 50s return Thursday ahead of another deepening low. This will bring more rain and wind late Thursday through Friday. Expect highs in the lower 50s early, dropping through the afternoon as an Arctic front moves in. We’ll keep an eye on the track of the low as its position will decide whether the precipitation will be all liquid or mix in some snow. Beyond that, a FIRST ALERT to a frigid cold weekend with variably cloudy skies, highs in the 30s to near 40; lows in the 20s.

Patrick Ellis

Action News 5 First Alert Meteorologist

