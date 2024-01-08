Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

FIRST ALERT: rain, wind impacts arrive through Monday, Tuesday; active pattern continues

By Patrick Ellis
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 4:50 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONDAY: Another dry start, but rain and wind issue will become dominant before the afternoon and evening is out. A peek of sunshine may greet you out the door Monday, but don’t forget your rain jackets as they will need to be deployed by the afternoon hours to head home from work and school. Expect highs in the lower 50s as winds pick up. Expect gusts, especially by afternoon, to be in the 30-40 mph range. Rain, a few rumbles of thunder, will be likely affect the overnight period amid the gusty winds – around 35-45 mph. Severe weather isn’t likely, but the strong gradient winds could cause sporadic power outages. Lows will drop – only to the middle to upper 40s.

TUESDAY: Rain will tend to taper off through the morning, but clouds and brisk breezes will hold through the day. From middle to upper 40s; expect temperatures to drop throughout the day, ending in the upper 30s and lower 40s. A bit of wrap-around moisture may kick off a few scattered rain/snow showers through late Tuesday afternoon into early evening. We’ll take a tumble as skies slowly clear late into the 20s to near 30.

EXTENDED PERIOD: Our quick, active pattern continues through the rest of the period. With a day of rest of Wednesday – we’ll manage highs in the 40s; middle to upper 50s return Thursday ahead of another deepening low. This will bring more rain and wind late Thursday through Friday. Expect highs in the lower 50s early, dropping through the afternoon as an Arctic front moves in. We’ll keep an eye on the track of the low as its position will decide whether the precipitation will be all liquid or mix in some snow. Beyond that, a FIRST ALERT to a frigid cold weekend with variably cloudy skies, highs in the 30s to near 40; lows in the 20s.

Patrick Ellis

Action News 5 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2024 WMC. All rights reserved.

Related Content

1/8 First Alert Forecast: rain, wind issues emerge Monday, Tuesday

Most Read

Deandrecus Ford, arrested and charged
Man steals $50k Porsche off dealership lot at CarMax, police say
Woman frustrated over MPD pursuit policy
Woman frustrated after multiple items were stolen during church
Shaterica Queshun Bell shot and killed, deputies confirm
Mother of 4 shot and killed in Mississippi; had a newborn baby, deputies say
Sterilization Services of Tennessee, located at 2396 Florida Street in South Memphis.
Lawsuit filed against sterilization plant in South Memphis
Sunday marks one year since the traffic stop that led to the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols
ONLY ON 5 - Tyre Nichols’ sister remembers her brother’s death ahead of candlelight vigil 1-year later

Latest News

1/8 First Alert Forecast: rain, wind issues emerge Monday, Tuesday
Sunday evening weather update
Your First Alert to rain, wind, and more cold
Sunday evening weather update
Sunday evening First Alert Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-January 7, 2024
First Alert Weather
Dry today but the pattern turns active again tomorrow with two systems this week