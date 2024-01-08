Bartlett leaders to hear from residents about future of Bartlett Recreation Center

BARTLETT, Tenn. (WMC) - The future of the Bartlett Recreation Center is up for discussion this week, with city leaders wanting to hear from residents about their proposal.

Mayor Parsons invites Bartlett residents to attend a question and answer session where he will be providing more information about the managed services proposal for the Bartlett Recreation Center.

Representatives from the Parks Department and the YMCA Leadership Team will be available for questions.

Both will be held in the Large Meeting Room at the Bartlett Recreation Center on Monday at 10:15 a.m. and another at 6 p.m.

City leaders are wanting to transfer their management responsibilities to the YMCA to increase the revenue they say they’ve lost since the COVID pandemic.

City leaders say they’ve seen a $333,000 loss per year since the pandemic.

Along with transferring management responsibilities, city leaders are also proposing increasing membership rates to increase revenue.

With this proposal, the city and YMCA would also invest $3 million in a new summer outdoor experience, which they say includes a pool, slides, and more – set to open the summer of 2026.

The proposal also includes continued membership rates for people who live in Bartlett, city of school employees.

Regular programs will also continue

Members here will also be able to visit any YMCA across the Memphis and Mid-South with this change.

City leaders are proposing this transfer go into effect by April of this year.

