2 15-year-olds charged with stealing car from Frayser home, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police arrested two teens for allegedly stealing a car from a house on Jay Cove.

Both teens are charged with theft of property $2,500-$10,000.

Officers say they responded to a call Wednesday after the home owner noticed that their vehicle was stolen.

The vehicle had tracking and officers were advised that it was on Clarksdale Avenue.

Police say they checked the location but the vehicle was not present.

Officers received another location in Peres Avenue.

According to MPD, they were able to locate the vehicle with the two teens inside and they were taken into custody.

