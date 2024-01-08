14-year-old charged for multiple carjackings and robberies, according to MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police arrested a 14-year-old after he allegedly committed multiple carjackings and armed robberies.

The teen is charged with eight counts of carjacking, ten counts of employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, one count of attempted carjacking, 11 counts of aggravated robbery, seven counts of aggravated assault, five couunts of attempted aggravated robbery, two counts of evading arrest in a vehicle, one count of theft of property $10,000-$60,000, and three counts of curfew violation.

According to MPD, the teen began his carjackings on December 17 and continued to rob victims until January 3.

Memphis police did acknowledge that the teen committed some robberies with two other people, but there is no information on the other individuals.

Police say the teen committed three to four robberies a day sometimes.

Memphis police arrested the teen on January 5 and found him with a gun.

