Woman frustrated after multiple items were stolen during church

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman is frustrated after items were stolen from her vehicle on New Year’s Eve.

She was able to track the items, but because of guidelines in the Memphis Police Department pursuit policy there was little police could do.

She said this happened while her family was at church on New Year’s Eve around noon.

She said it was a great service, but she left frustrated and scared after the incident.

Multiple debit and credit cards, a phone, and a license were the items stolen out of the car.

The victim did not want to be identified for fear that those who stole her items would retaliate so we will call her Jane.

She said when security guards told them someone had broken into the car the first thing she did was track the phone that was stolen.

She said she tracked it and saw it at a home.

Jane said when police arrived, she showed them where the tracker was located, and the location was moving.

“So. My husband handed them the phone and said look we can see them, we know where they are they were going down Hollywood at like 80 miles an hour and we knew what kind of car they were in so we gave the description to the police and the police called it in with their location,” she said.

Jane said although she was watching the location of the stolen phone move, she found out it was not much police could do.

“I was like ‘Are they going to pull them over, what are they going to do’ and they were like well, we can try to pull them over, but we can’t really do anything, and it was like what,” she explained.

According to the Memphis Police Department pursuit policy, officers are only allowed to pursue violent felonies, not property crimes or misdemeanors.

At a public safety committee meeting in November 2023, former City Councilman Worth Morgan spoke about changes needed in the pursuit policy.

“We need to empower our officers to arrest the perpetrators when they are right there and not allow them to get away,” Morgan said.

Jane said her family has not retrieved the item, so they ordered new items and had to get temporary transportation after the car windows were smashed during the theft.

Now she is calling on leaders to make a change.

“Get policy changed so that police can do what they need to do to help us all feel safer,” she said.

During that public safety city council meeting in November MPD leaders stated that they modeled the pursuit policy after national best practices and CALEA, their accreditation agency.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2024 WMC. All rights reserved.