Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Wife wins $2 million lottery prize after husband gifts her ticket for Christmas

Lottery officials say Pamela V. won $2 million after her husband bought her a Powerball ticket...
Lottery officials say Pamela V. won $2 million after her husband bought her a Powerball ticket as a Christmas gift.(Source: DC Lottery)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 2:40 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) - A married couple found out together on Christmas Day that the Powerball ticket the husband bought as a gift earlier in the month was a winner.

DC Lottery officials say Pamela V. won $2 million after her husband bought her a Powerball ticket at a grocery store in early December. The couple found out on Christmas that the ticket was a winner.

“We are elated to find out we won. It’s life-changing,” Pamela told lottery officials. “We have kids in college, so this will definitely help with college tuition.”

The couple plan to save most of their prize money, but they are also thinking about going on a family trip to the Caribbean.

The couple’s $2 million ticket was the DC Lottery’s highest Powerball win in 2023.

Copyright 2024 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shaterica Queshun Bell shot and killed, deputies confirm
Mother of 4 shot and killed in Mississippi; had a newborn baby, deputies say
1 man in critical condition after shooting on Ridgeway Road, police say
1 man in critical condition after shooting on Ridgeway Road, police say
Man robs bank dressed in FedEx jacket
Man robs bank while wearing FedEx jacket, still at large, police say
Tennessee teachers may have to wear these devices for emergencies
Tennessee teachers may have to wear these devices for emergencies
Case of mistaken identity: hospital patient sues, tased by bolivar police
Lawsuit filed against city and police officers after man was mistaken for someone else

Latest News

The collision and derailment caused minor injuries to more than 20 people. (WCBS, MTA, X, NYC...
NTSB investigates NYC subway train derailment
An Iowa principal critically injured in a school shooting put himself in harm's way as he...
Search for motive in Iowa school shooting continues as victims remembered
A judge sentenced an ex-Colorado police officer to 14 months in jail for his role in the death...
Former Colorado police officer sentenced in Elijah McClain's death
Jackie Glynn, 76, was found buried at a property she shared with her husband, 70-year-old...
Body of missing woman found after husband killed her, police say