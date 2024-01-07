ONLY ON 5 - Tyre Nichols’ sister remembers her brother’s death ahead of candlelight vigil 1-year later

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Sunday marks one year since the traffic stop that led to the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols.

Nichols was beaten by Memphis Police Officers― so severely that his injuries would lead to his death days later.

Sunday the community will gather where it happened to honor his life and legacy, one year later.

Action News 5′s Sydney Gray spoke with Tyre’s oldest sister who says even through the pain of losing Tyre, she’s still fighting for change.

“There is a sense of peace over me and it’s awkwardly a sense of peace over me but I’m doing very well, to say the least,” said Keyana Dixon, Nichols’ oldest sister.

Yet, it remains difficult to make sense of what happened to her brother on Jan. 7, 2023.

“It doesn’t even feel like it’s been a whole year for one― for two it’s been a roller coaster ride of emotions, of doing things that are new, having to grieve in the public eye. It’s been by far most the worst experience; I don’t wish that on anybody,” said Dixon.

Brutally beaten following a traffic stop and a short chase, many witnessed what happened to Nichols.

Dixon says she’ll never watch the video but she’s using the pain that lingers to make a difference through the Tyre Nichols Foundation.

“A lot of kids never been out their own neighborhood. They don’t know you know what’s outside― you know provide cameras so I thought of a program where kids can take cameras and just take pictures of their own neighborhoods. And what do they see? Because a lot of times they’re not asked and a lot of times environment plays a big role in the way kids act, the way they receive themselves,” said Dixon.

Dixon says she hopes she’s able to get a regional skate park in Memphis through the foundation and wants to be able to help kids take field trips and expose them to the arts, which she says her brother loved.

Sunday night she’ll return to the very spot where it all happened at Castlegate Lane and Ross Road.

The original plan was to honor him at Tom Lee Park but decided people needed to revisit where it all happened.

I know that with the community’s support and just being with my mom, she’s just like the strongest lady I know. So just knowing that we’re going to celebrate him that gives me peace,” said Dixon.

