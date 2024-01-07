Advertise with Us
Man steals $50k Porsche off dealership lot at CarMax, police say

Deandrecus Ford, arrested and charged
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department has arrested and charged a man they say stole a vehicle and drove it off the dealership lot at a CarMax dealership.

On January 6, officers were informed by the manager at the CarMax on Highway 64 that a man had inquired about a 2023 Porsche Macan.

Deandrecus Ford, the suspect, spoke with a CarMax worker about the Porsche but failed to complete the paperwork for a test drive.

Police say that Ford entered the Porsche and drove off the lot without paying for it and without permission.

The Porsche was estimated to be worth $59,998.

Ford had drive the car to a private residence on Darn Avenue.

He was later taken into police custody and is now facing charges for theft of property.

