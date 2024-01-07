Dry today but the pattern turns active again with two systems this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Today will be dry with some sunshine and highs a little warmer. The pattern will turn active again as rain will arrive on Monday, and another system will impact the Mid-South to end the work week.

TODAY: Partly cloudy, with highs in the low 50s. Westerly winds at 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds, lows in the lower 30s and winds out of the southeast at 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY & TUESDAY: Rain will arrive Monday afternoon as an area of low pressure tracks across the area bringing widespread rain and gusty winds through early Tuesday. There could be periods of heavy rainfall and winds could gust over 30 mph at times. Highs will climb into the lower 50s, lows in the mid 40s. Tuesday a few lingering showers early then rain tapering off in the morning for most. Tuesday temperatures will start in the upper 40s and fall through the day as cold air gets ushered in. Lows will fall to the upper 20s Tuesday night.

WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s Wednesday and mid 50s Thursday. Another system will track through the Mid-South Thursday night and Friday and what we see will depend on the track of the low pressure. As of now, we can expect widespread rain with a few storms possible Friday afternoon, a changeover to a mix or snow possible late Friday and early Sunday but still to early to call. Please stay with us as we continue to monitor.

NEXT WEEKEND: COLD! Saturday & Sunday partly cloudy with highs both days only in the 30s and lows in the 20s.

