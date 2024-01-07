Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

19-year-old dies from electrocution after being in vehicle crash

FILE - A 19-year-old died after being electrocuted after a vehicle crash.
FILE - A 19-year-old died after being electrocuted after a vehicle crash.(MGN)
By WAGM News and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 9:30 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRENCHVILLE, Maine (WAGM/Gray News) - A 19-year-old died from electrocution after being in a single-vehicle accident on Friday.

Maine State Police say Landen Ouellette, 20, and Curtis Levesque, 19, were in a 2015 Ford F-150 when Oullette lost control of the truck and hit a utility pole that took down power lines.

Oullette and Levesque were able to get out of the truck on their own, but as Levesque was walking back to the truck, he tripped on a downed power line and was electrocuted, according to authorities.

The Frenchville Fire Department and Madawaska Ambulance Service rendered aid to Levesque on the scene but he died as a result of his injuries.

Oullette suffered an electric shock while trying to help Levesque. He suffered minor injuries and was treated at a nearby hospital, according to authorities.

According to authorities, speed and icy road conditions are considered factors in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2024 WAGM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shaterica Queshun Bell shot and killed, deputies confirm
Mother of 4 shot and killed in Mississippi; had a newborn baby, deputies say
1 man in critical condition after shooting on Ridgeway Road, police say
1 man in critical condition after shooting on Ridgeway Road, police say
Man robs bank dressed in FedEx jacket
Man robs bank while wearing FedEx jacket, still at large, police say
Tennessee teachers may have to wear these devices for emergencies
Tennessee teachers may have to wear these devices for emergencies
Case of mistaken identity: hospital patient sues, tased by bolivar police
Lawsuit filed against city and police officers after man was mistaken for someone else

Latest News

Two people are dead after a 35-vehicle pileup in California.
Massive vehicle pileup on southern California highway leaves 2 dead, 9 injured, authorities say
A Palestinian boy sits on the rubble of a destroyed building after an Israeli strike in Rafah,...
Israel signals it has wrapped up major combat in northern Gaza as the war enters its fourth month
New Hershey’s Kisses Milk Chocolates with Snoopy & Friends Foils feature the beloved Peanuts...
Snoopy-themed Hershey’s Kisses arrive for Valentine’s Day
Sunday marks one year since the traffic stop that led to the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols
ONLY ON 5 - Tyre Nichols’ sister remembers her brother’s death ahead of candlelight vigil 1-year later