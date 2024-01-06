Advertise with Us
Shelby County District Attorney plans to ‘fast track’ certain violent charges in new plan

By Kelli Cook
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy says he plans to fast-track the most serious cases through a bogged-down criminal justice system.

That plan is called the Violent Crime Initiative, and the goal is to put a dent in the county’s backlog of court cases.

Friday there was an all-hands meeting at the District Attorney’s office explaining to all the attorneys how the new plan will work.

Simply put, certain violent cases will be flagged for prosecution.

For many victims of violent crime like Sarah Carpenter who have been waiting for justice, this news is a great way to welcome in the new year.

In August 2021, her 17-year-old grandson Braylon Murray was fatally shot at a car wash in North Memphis.

The suspects Jarquez Mallory and Ozar Faulkner were charged with his murder, but both are still waiting for their day in court.

“They should have gone to trial. It’s been 3 years,” said Carpenter.

Carpenter says she is still grappling with her son’s death.

She says watching the courts push back the case month after month is heartbreaking.

“The last time the jailer told me he said grandmama it looks like you’re going to explode, this going to be a long road and you need to be here, so I had to leave out,” said Carpenter who said she can no longer stand going to court hearings.

Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy said Thursday his office has selected about a dozen violent crimes and giving those cases priority for prosecution.

“We’re also going to do a better job of working with law enforcement so we’re monitoring jail calls, consulting with law enforcement, and using all ballistic evidence tracking through a nationwide database to make sure we can get these cases resolved quicker and more effectively,” said Mulroy.

Shelby County is dealing with a serious backlog of cases.

When Steve Mulroy took over as Shelby County District Attorney in 2022, he inherited nearly 500 pending cases including Braylon Murray’s case.

”If there is absolutely one thing that we know from all the studies from all across the country is to be effective as a deterrent, punishment needs to be swift and it needs to be certain,” said Mulroy.

Mulroy says the plan will also include internal deadlines for certain cases.

Mulroy also says he will be reinstating the 60-day rule, if a case was not indicted in that time frame then assistant D.A.’s would have to explain the lack of action to supervisors.

