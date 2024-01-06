A quiet end to the weekend but an active pattern continues. Your First Alert to keep the umbrella handy.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A cloudy end to a dreary day across the Mid-South. Expect a few showers into the evening hours as a system will clip the region as it passes to the North. Temperatures will stick in the low 40s this evening and dip into the middle 30 to start off Sunday. Sunday will be a dry day but the active pattern returns for the start of the work week.

TONIGHT: Clouds will slowly decrease overnight. Lows will be into the middle 30s. Winds will be west southwest 5 to 10 mph.

TOMORROW: After starting off with partly cloudy conditions we will see a good mix of sun and clouds through the afternoon. Highs will reach into the low 50s.

SYSTEM #1(MON/TUES): Our next chance of rain comes into play at the start of the work week with yet another low pressure system moving through. This will bring widespread rainfall Monday afternoon, overnight and into your Tuesday morning commute. A few lingering showers on the back side of this system could linger into Tuesday evening with a brief wintry mix along with cold rain. High temperatures on Monday will be in the low 50s. For Tuesday temperatures will start in the upper 40s and fall through the day with the system ushering out of the region.

SYSTEM #2(FRI/SAT): A brief lull will take place mid-week with highs on Wednesday in the upper 40s and highs on Thursday into the middle 50s. However, yet another system will track through the Mid-South mainly for our day on Friday. Exact positioning will determine whether we could see strong storms or snow showers. As of now, we can expect widespread rain with some storms in the mix for Friday afternoon with portions of Eastern Arkansas being clipped by the wintry mix on the back side of the system overnight into the early hours of Saturday.

Into next weekend artic air will be in place behind this system. Highs both days will not reach out of the 30s.

With an active weather week ahead make sure to keep checking back for the latest updates.

