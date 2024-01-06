Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

ONLY ON 5 - Tyre Nichols’ sister speaks on 1-year mark of her brother’s death

By Rose Johnson
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 8:25 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Sunday marks one year since the traffic stop that led to the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols.

He died in the hospital three days later, on Jan. 10, 2023.

Action News 5′s Sydney Gray spoke with Nichols’ oldest sister, Keyana Dixon, who shared her emotions over the past year since losing her brother.

“It doesn’t even feel like it’s been a whole year for one,” Dixon said. For two, it’s been a roller coaster ride of emotions, of  doing things that are new [and] having to grieve in the public eye ... it’s been the far worst experience, I don’t wish that on anybody.”

On the one-year anniversary of that fateful traffic stop, family and friends will hold vigil in Nichol’s honor, at the intersection of Castlegate Lane and Ross Road, where the stop took place last year.

Sunday on Action News 5 at 8 a.m., hear how Dixon hopes to honor her brother’s legacy through the Tyre Nichols Foundation.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2024 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris on WKNO's Behind the Headlines
Mayor Harris on Shelby County clerk: ‘She won’t sign anything’
Tennessee teachers may have to wear these devices for emergencies
Tennessee teachers may have to wear these devices for emergencies
Christian Oliver arrives on the red carpet at the world premiere of "The Mortal Instruments:...
US actor Christian Oliver and his 2 daughters died in a plane crash in the Caribbean, police say
Security vehicle seen tagging a FedEx delivery truck in Binghampton following a string of...
Security spotted tagging FedEx truck following string of robberies in Memphis
Karen Bianchi, 54, faces multiple charges.
Woman arrested, accused of running ‘chop shop’

Latest News

ONLY ON 5 - Tyre Nichols’ sister speaks on 1-year mark of her brother’s death
Sterilization Services of Tennessee, located at 2396 Florida Street in South Memphis.
Lawsuit filed against sterilization plant in South Memphis
More sunshine tomorrow and a bit warmer. Tracking two systems next week and one could bring a...
Sagay's Saturday morning First Alert Forecast
City of Memphis ordinance could give council members health insurance for life
City of Memphis ordinance could give council members health insurance for life