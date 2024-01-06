ONLY ON 5 - Tyre Nichols’ sister speaks on 1-year mark of her brother’s death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Sunday marks one year since the traffic stop that led to the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols.

He died in the hospital three days later, on Jan. 10, 2023.

Action News 5′s Sydney Gray spoke with Nichols’ oldest sister, Keyana Dixon, who shared her emotions over the past year since losing her brother.

“It doesn’t even feel like it’s been a whole year for one,” Dixon said. For two, it’s been a roller coaster ride of emotions, of doing things that are new [and] having to grieve in the public eye ... it’s been the far worst experience, I don’t wish that on anybody.”

On the one-year anniversary of that fateful traffic stop, family and friends will hold vigil in Nichol’s honor, at the intersection of Castlegate Lane and Ross Road, where the stop took place last year.

Sunday on Action News 5 at 8 a.m., hear how Dixon hopes to honor her brother’s legacy through the Tyre Nichols Foundation.

