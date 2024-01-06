MPD’s plans to curb auto crime show early progress, 30% decrease in car theft

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -In all of 2023, the Memphis Police Department said the city saw an unusual influx of car thefts—more than 14,000.

Five days into the new year, the Memphis Police Department reports that auto thefts—one of the city’s top crime drivers—are on the decline.

Crime statistics provided by MPD show that over the last 28 days auto thefts have decreased 30.5% from the same period last year.

Data broken down by each MPD police precinct also show that all nine areas have seen a decrease, including Mt. Moriah with the highest reduction at 50%.

Police Chief CJ Davis said the plan to bring down the number of car thefts took serious strategizing.

“All nine precincts came up with plans at the beginning of the year. They began working on those plans. We have seen lower numbers in auditors this year as the end of the year, every precinct has had decreases at the end of 2023,” said Memphis Police Chief C.J. Davis.

Memphis Police didn’t release details about each police precinct plan.

However, three months ago, Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis told city council leaders some precincts would utilize their task force, undercover officers, and cars.

“The individuals that are a part of this task force are the other entities in the cogs in the wheel that are going to help us make Memphis a safer city. It can’t be the police department,” said Davis.

