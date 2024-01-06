Memphis City Council to vote on mayoral appointments in first council meeting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis City Council is set to reconvene Tuesday for their first meeting of the year, with the agenda set to approve or deny Mayor Paul Young’s administrative appointments.

The council committee is set to vote on the appointments and reappointments starting at 8:30 Tuesday, Jan. 9.

Ahead of that meeting, Council Chair J.B. Smiley Jr, shared he plans to vote based off his constituents’ confidence-level in the appointees, with many sharing they are unconfident with the reappointment of Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis.

“I had a conversation with members of my church,” Smiley explained. “I went to the chiropractor and had a conversation with the doctor. I spoke to a lady this morning at HotWorx and everyone has been concerned about the direction of the police department. Whether they are for or against the leadership of the police department, but they all are weighing in on the chief of police.”

Smiley said he encourages his colleagues to also cast votes that would mirror their constituents’ decision.

“The question that every single councilmember has to ask him or herself is, ‘are we better in the last 8 or the last 4 years than we were prior to the previous administration?’” Smiley explained. “And if that question is ‘no,’ then we have an obligation, not just to ourselves, not just to our children, we have an obligation to everyone who calls Memphis home to move in a different direction.”

Council members will then reconvene for the first full council meeting of the year after these votes.

