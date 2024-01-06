Advertise with Us
Man robs bank while wearing FedEx jacket, still at large, police say

Man robs bank dressed in FedEx jacket
Man robs bank dressed in FedEx jacket
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 9:42 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is searching for a man they say robbed a bank while wearing a FedEx jacket.

On January 5, around 4:40 p.m., a man entered the Wells Fargo Bank on 1365 North Germantown Parkway and robbed the bank.

The suspect, keeping his hand in his jacket, implying he had a handgun, demanded money from the tellers and threatened to shoot them if they did not comply.

The suspect fled the scene on foot with a large sum of money.

The supect was a man in his mid to late 30s, 5′9-5′11, average build, dreads, dark blue FedEx winter jacket, black pants, black tennis shoes with red soles, tinted safety style glasses, black gloves, and blue surgical mask.

No arrest has been made.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a secret ID number, and your identification will remain completely anonymous.

You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org, where you can review wanted fugitives and safely send investigators any helpful information on the suspect or suspects responsible for this crime.

