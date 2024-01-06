Lawsuit filed against sterilization plant in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A lawsuit has been filed against a sterilization plant in South Memphis.

According to the Southern Environmental Law Center, Sterilization Services of Tennessee has endangered the nearby area with dangerous levels of ethylene oxide (EtO) emissions.

Sterilization Services of Tennessee is located at 2396 Florida Street and has been in operation since 1976 and, since at least 1979, has been pumping ethylene oxide into the air.

The company announced that it plans to close its South Memphis location by April 30, 2024, and move to a new location outside of Memphis.

In response to public concern about chemical emissions, the Shelby County Health Department conducted a meeting on August 24, 2023, to discuss a petition for an emergency air pollution order sought by the Memphis Community Against Pollution.

In a statement released Aug. 30, 2023, the Southern Environmental Law Center said the closing is “a major victory for nearby neighborhoods who have been fighting for cleaner air.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2024 WMC. All rights reserved.