Lawsuit filed against city and police officers after man was mistaken for someone else

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Imagine going to the hospital to see a doctor, but you end up being tased and put in handcuffs.

That is what 23-year-old Cameron Woods says happened to him just over a year ago.

After he and his lawyers said they were not getting any answers they filed a lawsuit against the City of Bolivar and two Bolivar police officers.

Woods said he went to the emergency room at Bolivar General Hospital on December 16, 2022, because he was having trouble breathing.

He put on a white hoodie, blue pants, and black shoes, but he didn’t know his choice of clothing would change his life.

“The thing is I didn’t feel anything it was just like a normal night, it felt like a normal doctor’s visit,” he said.

That normal visit took a turn when he was taken to an X-ray room at the hospital.

“And then it was like everything happened out of nowhere,” said Woods. “It just caught me off guard scared me and it was so off guard.”

A day before, on December 15, police responded to a shots fired call near 518 West Market Street around 11:07 pm according to the lawsuit.

A search was put out for the suspect in that incident. The person was described as a black male wearing a white hoodie, dark pants, and white shoes.

“With taser guns blazing and to yell commands at him for him to raise his hands and say what are doing, what are you doing, stop and for them to still tase him, twice and to keep the taser in him while they put handcuffs on him while they are looking at the long, long hair,” said Jeff Rosenblum, the attorney representing Woods.

According to the lawsuit, Woods was tased by police after being mistaken for the man police were looking for from the previous incident on West Market Street.

The lawsuit states an employee at the hospital saw Woods and called the police.

“As they were doing it I was asking what’s going on, what’s going on,” said Woods. “They weren’t telling me anything and then come to find out that they found out that it wasn’t me and they left like nothing happened.”

Action News Five spoke with the attorney representing The City of Bolivar and the two officers involved: Granville Lloyd and Allen Sides.

Dale Conder said the police thought Woods was the man they were looking for.

“Read the reports and it looks like to me that the officers were under the impression that the individual in the examining room, XRAY room was the person they were looking for and fit the description and unfortunately it was not the right person,” he said.

Conder also shared more about why he believes the police officers tased Woods.

“When they went into the room, they immediately ordered him to show his hands. His hands went down, he was sitting in a wheelchair and started coming back up and that’s when the officers tased him,” Conder said.

Demarial Sanders is listed in the lawsuit as the person the police were looking for. Sanders was later arrested for aggravated assault. Rosenblum said the biggest difference between Sanders and Woods was the difference in hair length.

Woods said the incident still impacts him.

“It kind of messed me up. I never thought I would go through something like that. It still kind of affects me to this day just thinking about that, it really scared me,” he said.

Action News Five asked about body camera footage. Conder said because the incident happened in a hospital the video is confidential.

He said there would need to be a protective order in place to share the video with Woods’ attorneys.

Rosenblum hopes that this lawsuit creates change within the Bolivar Police Department.

“Good police training, good policies and procedures, and then enforcement of those policies and procedures,” he said.

