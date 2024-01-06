Advertise with Us
FIRST ALERT: Rain moves through overnight and two more rounds next week

By Spencer Denton
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A cold rain will continue early tonight, then taper off before sunrise. Temperatures will hold steady in the upper 30s or rise slightly to around 40. Winds will be north at 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Cloudy and cold with highs in the low to mid 40s at best. Winds will be west at 5-10 mph. A stray shower is possible Saturday evening with lows in the mid 30s Saturday night.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 50s and overnight lows in the mid 30s.

FIRST ALERT TO HIGH WIND GUSTS AND HEAVY RAIN MONDAY NIGHT: Monday will be mostly cloudy with rain likely by afternoon and high temperatures in the low to mid 50s. Rain will continue Monday night with gusts up to or above 40 mph. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with temperatures falling during the day into the mid 40s. It will remain windy at times.

BIG SYSTEM LATE NEXT WEEK: Wednesday and Thursday look cool and dry with sun and a few clouds. Highs will range from the upper 40s to mid 50s. A MAJOR low pressure system will move through Friday with high wind and heavy rain. A band of heavy snow is possible somewhere in Missouri, but the track could change, so stay tuned.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

