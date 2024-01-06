Advertise with Us
Cloudy & cold today with more sunshine tomorrow; tracking two more systems next week

By Sagay Galindo
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 6:04 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A few light showers and patchy fog this morning. Showers will taper off and fog will clear before 9 am but clouds will linger and temperatures will remain in the low to mid 40s. Skies will clear some tonight which will lead to more sunshine Sunday and warmer temperatures.

TODAY: Cloudy to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower along with highs in the mid 40s. Westerly winds at 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and overnight lows in the low to mid 30s. Southwesterly winds at 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 50s and overnight lows in the low to mid 30s.

FIRST ALERT TO HIGH WIND GUSTS AND HEAVY RAIN MONDAY NIGHT: Monday will be mostly cloudy with rain likely by afternoon and high temperatures in the low to mid 50s. Rain will continue Monday night with gusts up to or above 40 mph. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with temperatures falling during the day into the mid 40s. It will remain windy at times.

BIG SYSTEM LATE NEXT WEEK: Wednesday and Thursday look cool and dry with sun and a few clouds. Highs will range from the upper 40s to mid 50s. A MAJOR low pressure system will move through Friday with high wind and heavy rain. Stay tune as we watch the timing and monitor for the potential for winter weather.

