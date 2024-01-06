City of Memphis ordinance could give council members health insurance for life

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Lifetime health insurance ordinance for Memphis City Council members, partially paid by Memphis taxpayers is up for a third and final vote at Memphis City Council, Tuesday January 9.

The health insurance coverage would continue long after the council member leaves office.

“This is not free health care for former council members,” said Former City Council Chairman Martavius Jones.

Former city council chairman Martavius Jones is behind the ordinance and says other elected leaders from Shelby County municipalities like Bartlett, Germantown and Collierville are likely getting benefits too.

“They’re not subject to term limits and so from the standpoint of their being able to probably earn similar benefits, but they’re not subject to term limits, so who knows what those are,” said Jones. “I just always push back at, all the attention has always been focused on Memphis, Memphis, Memphis, but when we look at this may not be dissimilar to what’s taking place in other municipalities.”

Jones served on the council for two full terms.

According Jones, former members back to January 2015 completing two full terms without misconduct issues or being removed from office would pay 30% of a premium, the city puts up the rest.

That includes taxpayers.

Jones also says former council members would pay for all of their city dental and vision insurance.

Tennessee has one of the worst health outcomes in the country, according to health experts.

“There are roughly 80,000 people in Memphis who depend on Church Health for their healthcare, most people are working low-wage jobs and for whatever reason, their job doesn’t offer them health insurance,” said Dr. Scott Morris, the CEO and Founder of Church Health.

Dr. Scott Morris, the CEO & Founder of Church Health, says health care is a vital issue and believes providing it to low-income Memphians should be a priority.

“I want us to focus on the real issue,” said Dr. Morris. “Which is the fact that in America, people deserve healthcare if we’re going to be a great country.”

Action News 5 reached out to every member of city council today to find out their vote on this ordinance Tuesday:

“In a city with pressing needs and challenges, our focus should be on uplifting our community, not securing lifetime health insurance for council members. Let’s prioritize resources to address the vital concerns of Memphis and ensure a brighter future for all residents.”

Action News 5 reached out to City Council Chairman JB Smiley. We are waiting to hear back.

Councilwoman Rhonda Logan told Action News 5, she was not sure how she’d vote yet.

Councilwoman Jerri Green told Action News 5, she has not made a decision yet, but will be looking at the ordinance between now and Tuesday. She also says she’s received “a lot” of e-mails in opposition of the ordinance from constituents.

Action News 5 reached out to Councilwoman Pearl Walker . We are waiting to hear back.

Councilwoman Jana Swearengen-Washigton told Action News 5, she has not made a decision yet.

Action News 5 reached out to Councilman Philip Spinosa. We are waiting to hear back.

Councilman Edmund Ford, Sr. told Action News 5, he will not know how he’s voting until Tuesday.

Councilwoman Michalyn Easter-Thomas told Action News 5 she’ll be “voting and making my decision on Tuesday!”

Councilwoman Janika White told Action News 5 she is reviewing the ordinance, received constituent emails and will be “well informed and prepared on Tuesday.”

Councilwoman Yolanda Cooper-Sutton told Action News 5, she is “listening to constituents and is very prayerful about it [Tuesday’s vote].”

Action News 5 reached out to Councilman Ford Canale. We are waiting to hear back.

Councilman Dr. Jeff Warren told Action News 5, “I’m going to wait to see what people have to say.”

Meanwhile, Shelby County Commissioner Mick Wright tells Action News 5, a similar proposal for commissioners was vetoed by former Shelby County Mayor Mark Luttrell a few years ago. The veto was upheld.

