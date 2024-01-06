Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Alaska Airlines plane window blows out mid-air, forcing emergency landing

A large section of an airplane blew out in mid-air on a flight form Portland to Ontario,...
A large section of an airplane blew out in mid-air on a flight form Portland to Ontario, forcing the plane to return to PDX for an emergency landing.(Passenger photo submitted to FOX 12)
By FOX 12 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - An Alaska Airlines flight was forced to make an emergency landing at Portland International Airport on Friday night after a large window section of the aircraft blew out in mid-air.

Dramatic photos sent to KPTV by a passenger on the plane, who wished to remain anonymous, show a large section of the airplane’s fuselage missing.

Other passengers said the flight was headed from PDX to Ontario, California. It departed Portland at 4:40 p.m. Pacific time and was back in Portland around 5:30 p.m.

One passenger reported that the extreme depressurization caused a child’s shirt to be ripped off. It was not clear if anyone on board the flight was injured.

KPTV has reached out to the FAA, Alaska Airlines and the airport for more information.

plane emergency landing PDX
plane emergency landing PDX(Passenger photo submitted to KPTV)

Copyright 2024 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene at I-240 North and Union Avenue
1 dead after crash on I-240 N
Illyria Edwards, 27, died in a crash on New Year's Eve while she was driving to pick up her...
‘Wrong place at the wrong time’: Mother of 3 dies in crash while driving to pick up her children
Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris on WKNO's Behind the Headlines
Mayor Harris on Shelby County clerk: ‘She won’t sign anything’
MPD says the same three suspects came back to the Dollar Tree and attempted to rob two victims...
Video: Memphis police in search of suspects in Dollar Tree robbery and carjacking
Preston Young
Man in custody after search through Crockett County

Latest News

MPD plans to tackle auto theft trend shows early progress
New Memphis City Council Chairman shares concerns ahead of first meeting
Shelby County DA unveils violent crime initiative
Memphis leaders, law enforcement travel to Atlanta to talk about safety
Man robs bank dressed in FedEx jacket
Man robs bank while wearing FedEx jacket, still at large, police say