1 man in critical condition after shooting on Ridgeway Road, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man in critical condition.

Around 10:13 p.m., police responded to a shooting on Ridgeway Road near Poplar Avenue.

When police arrived, they discovered that one man had been shot and wounded.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

There is no other information at this time.

