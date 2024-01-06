1 man in critical condition after shooting on Ridgeway Road, police say
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 11:03 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man in critical condition.
Around 10:13 p.m., police responded to a shooting on Ridgeway Road near Poplar Avenue.
When police arrived, they discovered that one man had been shot and wounded.
The man was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.
There is no other information at this time.
