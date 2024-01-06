Advertise with Us
1 man in critical condition after shooting on Ridgeway Road, police say

By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 11:03 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man in critical condition.

Around 10:13 p.m., police responded to a shooting on Ridgeway Road near Poplar Avenue.

When police arrived, they discovered that one man had been shot and wounded.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

There is no other information at this time.

