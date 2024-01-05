Your First Alert to a rainy end to the week and more to start next week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - High pressure to our north kept the Mid-South cold and dry today, but a low pressure system to our south will make for a cold and rainy day tomorrow followed by another system that brings rain back to the area Monday.

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds with a light East wind and overnight lows ranging from the mid 20s to near 30.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with rain moving in around midday along with an East wind at 5 to 10 MPH and high temperatures in the mid 40s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with rain, a Northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH, and overnight lows in the upper 30s to near 40.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower along with highs in the mid 40s and overnight lows in the upper 30s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 50s and overnight lows in the upper 30s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be cloudy with rain along with high temperatures in the lower 50s and overnight lows only falling to near 50. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers early in the day along with temperatures falling into the mid 40s during the afternoon and ending in the lower 30s overnight. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 40s and overnight lows in the upper 30s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

ACTION NEWS 5

