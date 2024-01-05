Woman charged after bringing gun to Westside Middle School, threatened to kill security, according to MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police arrested a woman on Wednesday for an altercation back in October 2023 where she brought a gun to Westside Middle School and threatened to kill a security officer, according to MPD.

Cashara Cobbins, 36, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of carrying a weapon onto school property.

Memphis police say that the altercation stemmed from the security officer breaking up a fight between two students.

That’s when police say Cobbins’ child jumped on the security guard and the guard used a take down move to get the child off of him, making Cobbins irate.

According to MPD, Cobbins went to her vehicle, grabbed and pulled a gun, telling the officer “I am going to kill you.”

As the officer backed into the school to protect students, Cobbins then charged into the school with the gun.

Luckily, the officer was able to get Cobbins out of the school.

Cobbins is currently out on $30,000 bond as of Thursday.

