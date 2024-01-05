Advertise with Us
Woman arrested, accused of running ‘chop shop’

Karen Bianchi, 54, faces multiple charges.
Karen Bianchi, 54, faces multiple charges.
By Melek Robinson
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 5:23 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police arrested a woman on Wednesday for allegedly operating a car ‘chop shop’.

Karen Bianchi, 54, is charged with three counts of theft of property $10,000-$60,000, one count of theft of services $10,000-$60,000, and one count of operation/ownership of a chop shop.

Memphis police say officers were on patrol in the area of Horn Lake Road and Windsor Road when officers noticed smoke coming from a property.

As officers observed the property, they noticed that the MLGW meter on the property was tampered with to allow electric usage without consumption.

Later in the investigation, officers noticed a 2022 red Nissan Frontier with parts taken out of it.

The Nissan Frontier was reported stolen on May 12, 2023, according to MPD.

According to MPD, officers were aware of stolen vehicles being recovered on that property.

Officers checked the VIN of a 2000 blue Chevrolet Silverado on the property and contacted the Auto Theft Task Force once they noticed the vehicle was stolen.

Bianchi and three other subjects came out of the residence and were arrested.

Detectives recovered the 2000 blue Chevrolet Silverado, the 2022 red Nissan Frontier. a 2008 white Dodge Ram.

