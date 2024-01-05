Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Video: Memphis police in search of suspects in Dollar Tree robbery and carjacking

By Melek Robinson
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 7:35 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police responded to a carjacking and robbery Thursday afternoon at a Dollar Tree at Getwell Road.

Officers say that the victim parked her car when three men approached her and demanded the keys to her black Audi A3.

The suspects fled westbound on Rhodes Avenue, followed by a gold Mercedes that was taken in the carjacking as well.

Approximately five hours later, police say the same three suspects came back to the Dollar Tree and attempted to rob two victims in the store at gunpoint.

The suspects left the store in an unknown direction.

According to MPD, one suspect was armed, wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans. The second suspect was wearing a turquoise hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and high-top tennis shoes. The third suspect was wearing a green Bart Simpson hooded sweatshirt, black jeans, and high-top tennis shoes.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Memphis police and CrimeStoppers encourage anyone with information about this incident to call at 901-528-CASH.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2024 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carrie Bernans arrives at the premiere of "Empire of Light" on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at the...
Memphis native, The Color Purple actress/stunt woman injured in NYE hit-and-run in New York City
The scene on Winchester Road near Durrand Drive
Pedestrian struck, killed in Parkway Village crash
No threat found at Bartlett business after evacuation
Akira Jones
SCSO corrections deputy accused of misconduct involving inmate
Three-year-old Brayden Smith tragically passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 3, after he was struck...
3-year-old dies after being shot by stray bullet on New Year’s Eve

Latest News

7-year-old saves mom, dog from house fire
Public safety task force meets for first time under Mayor Paul Young
Jasper Tidwell
7-year-old saves mom, dog from house fire
Approximately five hours later, police say the same three suspects came back to the Dollar...
Memphis police in search of suspects in Dollar Tree robbery and carjacking