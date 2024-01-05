Video: Memphis police in search of suspects in Dollar Tree robbery and carjacking

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police responded to a carjacking and robbery Thursday afternoon at a Dollar Tree at Getwell Road.

Officers say that the victim parked her car when three men approached her and demanded the keys to her black Audi A3.

The suspects fled westbound on Rhodes Avenue, followed by a gold Mercedes that was taken in the carjacking as well.

Approximately five hours later, police say the same three suspects came back to the Dollar Tree and attempted to rob two victims in the store at gunpoint.

The suspects left the store in an unknown direction.

According to MPD, one suspect was armed, wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans. The second suspect was wearing a turquoise hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and high-top tennis shoes. The third suspect was wearing a green Bart Simpson hooded sweatshirt, black jeans, and high-top tennis shoes.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Memphis police and CrimeStoppers encourage anyone with information about this incident to call at 901-528-CASH.

