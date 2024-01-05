Tributes planned to mark one year since Tyre Nichols’ death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Sunday will mark one year since the horrific beating that led to Tyre Nichols’ death.

The events leading up to his death have been seen across the country, and one year later, there are still calls for police reform and activity.

Nichols was on his way home the night of January 7 when he was pulled over and initially ran from officers in fear of his life.

But that night five Memphis police officers would be seen on camera beating Nichols; his injuries made him unrecognizable to family while in the hospital.

He died in the hospital 3 days later.

This Sunday, his family will honor his memory and legacy as they go back to the scene of where it all happened last year on Castlegate Lane and Ross Road.

Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump, who is representing the family of Tyre Nichols, says this week has been extremely tough for Nichols’ entire family.

“Tyre’s mother and his entire family are very emotional as they come to the one year mark of when Tyre was tragically killed so unnecessarily that they believe was part of a pattern and practice of the Memphis Police Department in brutalizing and harassing Black citizens,” Crump said.

There’s a $550 million civil lawsuit against the city of Memphis and the former officers.

Crump says the case is in litigation and they’re taking depositions and moving through discovery.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2024 WMC. All rights reserved.