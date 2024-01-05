Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Tributes planned to mark one year since Tyre Nichols’ death

By Action News 5 Staff and Sydney Gray
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:51 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Sunday will mark one year since the horrific beating that led to Tyre Nichols’ death.

The events leading up to his death have been seen across the country, and one year later, there are still calls for police reform and activity.

Nichols was on his way home the night of January 7 when he was pulled over and initially ran from officers in fear of his life.

But that night five Memphis police officers would be seen on camera beating Nichols; his injuries made him unrecognizable to family while in the hospital.

He died in the hospital 3 days later.

This Sunday, his family will honor his memory and legacy as they go back to the scene of where it all happened last year on Castlegate Lane and Ross Road.

Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump, who is representing the family of Tyre Nichols, says this week has been extremely tough for Nichols’ entire family.

“Tyre’s mother and his entire family are very emotional as they come to the one year mark of when Tyre was tragically killed so unnecessarily that they believe was part of a pattern and practice of the Memphis Police Department in brutalizing and harassing Black citizens,” Crump said.

There’s a $550 million civil lawsuit against the city of Memphis and the former officers.

Crump says the case is in litigation and they’re taking depositions and moving through discovery.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2024 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene at I-240 North and Union Avenue
1 dead after crash on I-240 N
Illyria Edwards, 27, died in a crash on New Year's Eve while she was driving to pick up her...
‘Wrong place at the wrong time’: Mother of 3 dies in crash while driving to pick up her children
Preston Young
Man in custody after search through Crockett County
The scene on Winchester Road near Durrand Drive
Pedestrian struck, killed in Parkway Village crash
MPD says the same three suspects came back to the Dollar Tree and attempted to rob two victims...
Video: Memphis police in search of suspects in Dollar Tree robbery and carjacking

Latest News

MLK Prep High School
MLK Prep closed due to lack of heat
Cashara Cobbins, 36, told a security officer “I am going to kill you.”
Woman charged after bringing gun to Westside Middle School, threatened to kill security, according to MPD
Preston Young
Man in custody after search through Crockett County
Methodist Le Bonheur
Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare settles multi-million federal lawsuit