Traffic delayed on I-40 E after crash

The scene on I-40 East near the I-240 junction.
The scene on I-40 East near the I-240 junction.(TDOT)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Traffic on I-40 Eastbound is delayed after a three-vehicle crash near the I-240 junction Thursday evening.

Memphis police were called to the scene at I-40 and Madison Avenue at 5:27 p.m.

A woman and a young boy were both sent to local hospitals with minor injuries.

The two rightmost lanes (of three lanes) are blocked along with the right shoulder.

