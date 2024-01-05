Traffic delayed on I-40 E after crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Traffic on I-40 Eastbound is delayed after a three-vehicle crash near the I-240 junction Thursday evening.

Memphis police were called to the scene at I-40 and Madison Avenue at 5:27 p.m.

A woman and a young boy were both sent to local hospitals with minor injuries.

The two rightmost lanes (of three lanes) are blocked along with the right shoulder.

