Teen pulls out gun after losing dice game; shoots innocent bystander, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department has arrested and charged a man they say shot an innocent bystander after losing a dice game.

On December 9, officers responded to a shooting call that occurred at a residence near Frayser-Raleigh Road.

When police arrived, a witness informed them that six men were shooting dice when Marvin Watkins, 18, pulled out a gun.

Police say that the witness heard several gunshots being fired, and later found an innocent bystander on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where they were later pronounced dead by staff at the hospital.

Officers later observed surveillance footage and saw Watkins pull out a gun and start firing shots, striking the victim who was simply standing nearby.

After further investigation, police took Watkins into custody.

He is now facing charges for reckless homicide.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2024 WMC. All rights reserved.