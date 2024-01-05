Advertise with Us
Teen pulls out gun after losing dice game; shoots innocent bystander, police say

Marvin Watkins, arrested and charged
Marvin Watkins, arrested and charged(Memphis Police Department)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department has arrested and charged a man they say shot an innocent bystander after losing a dice game.

On December 9, officers responded to a shooting call that occurred at a residence near Frayser-Raleigh Road.

When police arrived, a witness informed them that six men were shooting dice when Marvin Watkins, 18, pulled out a gun.

Police say that the witness heard several gunshots being fired, and later found an innocent bystander on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where they were later pronounced dead by staff at the hospital.

Officers later observed surveillance footage and saw Watkins pull out a gun and start firing shots, striking the victim who was simply standing nearby.

After further investigation, police took Watkins into custody.

He is now facing charges for reckless homicide.

