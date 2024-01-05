St. Mary’s launches $10M plan to add space, including ‘Liza’s Library’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - St. Mary’s Episcopal School launched a $10 million capital campaign to expand its campus.

The plan includes preserving Moss Hall and adding 9,000 square feet to the building.

The addition will include Liza’s Library in memory of Eliza Fletcher, a former teacher at St. Mary’s who was killed in 2022.

A rendering of Liza's Library (Four Front Design)

“Liza loved teaching and took pride in helping kids be their best. She always connected with the children who were struggling to read,” said Richie Fletcher, Liza’s husband. “Liza had a defiant hope in Memphis and in her students. I hope and pray Liza’s Library is a place where girls are inspired to be a light in our community.”

Construction is set to begin in the summer of 2024, with completion scheduled for August 2025.

“This investment ensures that today’s remarkable girls have the spaces and resources necessary to become tomorrow’s leaders and world changers,” said Head of School Albert Throckmorton. “Thanks to generous donors and friends, St. Mary’s can continue to offer a premier educational experience to girls of all ages.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2024 WMC. All rights reserved.