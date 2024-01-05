Public Safety Taskforce meets for the first time; Mayor vows to lower crime in new year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s a new year and a new initiative to fight crime is in the works for Memphis’ new mayor.

Thursday was the first meeting of the Public Safety Taskforce.

Memphis Mayor Paul Young says this is the first promise from the campaign trail that has come to fruition, a pandemic-style approach to public safety.

Thursday morning’s meeting at City Hall involved over a dozen leaders including state and local elected officials, law enforcement, and court officials.

Young described the meeting as contentious at times, but productive.

In 2023, Memphis considerably outpaced last year’s number of car thefts, property crime, and homicides.

Some of the ideas included a focus on juvenile crime, drag racing, and repeat violent offenders.

Action News 5′s Kelli Cook asked Young which idea needs to take priority.

“I think all of them need to go really quickly, and that’s the reason we were having this dialogue,” said Young.

“The thing that I think was great about the conversation is that there is so much more amazing stuff that is happening already and while I knew some of the things I didn’t know all of the things,” said Young.

However, Young and Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis agree that there needs to be a focus on repeat offenders.

Davis says a new repeat offender database is currently in the development stage.

“If we are going to get our arms wrapped around the various individuals who are committing crimes, we need to be able to track them through the system. Where are their cases? Do they need wrap-around services? Are they in probation?” said Davis, who says all of the different agencies in the city will have access to the dashboard.

Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy plans to fast-track court cases for certain violent criminals.

State Senator Raumesh Akbari wants to start a state office of gun violence prevention.

Mayor Young says the Public Safety Taskforce will continue to meet, but a timetable has not yet been established.

