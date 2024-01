MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Martin Luther King Jr. College Preparatory High School is closed Friday, January 5, due to no heat in the building.

All after-school activities are also postponed.

The school is set to reopen as normal on Monday.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2024 WMC. All rights reserved.