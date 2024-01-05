Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare settles multi-million federal lawsuit
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:33 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare announced Thursday that it has settled a multi-year federal lawsuit launched in 2017 about its partnership with the West Clinic P.C., which began in 2011.
The U.S. alleges Methodist unlawfully paid millions of dollars in kickbacks to West Clinic in exchange for patient referrals, deliberately violating Federal Anti-Kickback Statute and Federal Stark laws.
Methodist continues to dispute the allegations.
You can read the settlement in full here:
Settlement Document 1 by Jacob Gallant on Scribd
