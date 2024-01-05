Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare settles multi-million federal lawsuit

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare announced Thursday that it has settled a multi-year federal lawsuit launched in 2017 about its partnership with the West Clinic P.C., which began in 2011.

The U.S. alleges Methodist unlawfully paid millions of dollars in kickbacks to West Clinic in exchange for patient referrals, deliberately violating Federal Anti-Kickback Statute and Federal Stark laws.

Methodist continues to dispute the allegations.

The lack of such a requirement, along with the government’s willingness to settle for a fraction of the original damages request, further underscores the organization’s contention that the suit was without merit.

You can read the settlement in full here:

