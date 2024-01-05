Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Mayor Harris on Shelby County clerk: ‘She won’t sign anything’

Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris on WKNO's Behind the Headlines
Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris on WKNO's Behind the Headlines(WKNO)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 9:18 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris is voicing new accusations against Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert.

In a new episode of Behind the Headlines on WKNO, Mayor Harris says that while he won’t file a formal complaint with the special investigator looking into accusations of mismanagement, he does want Halbert to leave the office.

He also says the issues with the Shelby County clerk go beyond long lines and tag delays.

“I don’t think she signs anything, and I think that holds up everything, so no lease renewals, no accounting forms, nothing,” said Mayor Harris. “So we can’t finish our budget process. We can’t finish our internal audit. We can’t renew any leases. And it’s because she won’t sign anything. And it’s for fear of an investigation, which is happening.”

RELATED — Clerk’s Office investigation continues; visiting DA requests more information, invites public to voice concerns

For Mayor Harris’ full interview on Behind the Headlines, and more information on where the investigation into Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert stands, click here.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2024 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carrie Bernans arrives at the premiere of "Empire of Light" on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at the...
Memphis native, The Color Purple actress/stunt woman injured in NYE hit-and-run in New York City
The scene on Winchester Road near Durrand Drive
Pedestrian struck, killed in Parkway Village crash
No threat found at Bartlett business after evacuation
Akira Jones
SCSO corrections deputy accused of misconduct involving inmate
Three-year-old Brayden Smith tragically passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 3, after he was struck...
3-year-old dies after being shot by stray bullet on New Year’s Eve

Latest News

7-year-old saves mom, dog from house fire
Public safety task force meets for first time under Mayor Paul Young
Preston Young
‘Armed and dangerous’ man at large in Crockett Co., sheriff’s department warns
MPD says the same three suspects came back to the Dollar Tree and attempted to rob two victims...
Video: Memphis police in search of suspects in Dollar Tree robbery and carjacking