Mayor Harris on Shelby County clerk: ‘She won’t sign anything’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris is voicing new accusations against Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert.

In a new episode of Behind the Headlines on WKNO, Mayor Harris says that while he won’t file a formal complaint with the special investigator looking into accusations of mismanagement, he does want Halbert to leave the office.

He also says the issues with the Shelby County clerk go beyond long lines and tag delays.

“I don’t think she signs anything, and I think that holds up everything, so no lease renewals, no accounting forms, nothing,” said Mayor Harris. “So we can’t finish our budget process. We can’t finish our internal audit. We can’t renew any leases. And it’s because she won’t sign anything. And it’s for fear of an investigation, which is happening.”

For Mayor Harris’ full interview on Behind the Headlines, and more information on where the investigation into Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert stands, click here.

