Man in custody after search through Crockett County

FRIENDSHIP, Tenn. (WMC) - Law enforcement captured a man who was considered armed and dangerous.

Preston Young was wanted out of Friendship, Tennessee, according to the Crockett County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies say Young was wanted on several felony charges and was last seen on Siloam Road without shoes or a shirt.

