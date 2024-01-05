Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Large fire burns at industrial complex in New Jersey

By Kimberly Wright
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:17 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETH, N.J. (Gray News) - A four-alarm fire has been reported at an industrial complex in Elizabeth, New Jersey, according to media reports.

The fire broke out early Friday morning along the city’s waterfront.

The complex on the south end of Newark Airport is home to several businesses.

Firefighters were stymied in fighting the fire by a large number of dead hydrants near the scene, WABC reported.

The heavy flames have caused part of the building to collapse, CBS New York reported.

No injuries have yet been reported with this blaze.

Copyright 2024 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene at I-240 North and Union Avenue
1 dead after crash on I-240 N
Illyria Edwards, 27, died in a crash on New Year's Eve while she was driving to pick up her...
‘Wrong place at the wrong time’: Mother of 3 dies in crash while driving to pick up her children
Preston Young
‘Armed and dangerous’ man at large in Crockett Co., sheriff’s department warns
The scene on Winchester Road near Durrand Drive
Pedestrian struck, killed in Parkway Village crash
MPD says the same three suspects came back to the Dollar Tree and attempted to rob two victims...
Video: Memphis police in search of suspects in Dollar Tree robbery and carjacking

Latest News

A man posing as a dating site employee emptied a Virginia woman's bank account.
Woman's bank account emptied in dating site scam
FILE - President Joe Biden responds to a question as he walks back to the White House in...
President Joe Biden will stress democracy is still a ‘sacred cause’ in a speech near Valley Forge
A family reacts to arrests made in a capital murder case and won’t accept anything less than...
Family of man killed alongside pregnant girlfriend reacts to arrests in the case
Friday's jobs report is likely another sign of a soft landing, but many say the good economic...
Economists expect good news in latest jobs report