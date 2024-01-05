Inmate dies in Hardeman County; family seeks justice, files lawsuit against facility

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC)- The family of an inmate who died while being held at Hardeman County Correctional Facility has filed a lawsuit against the facility’s parent company, CoreCivic.

According to newly released court documents, the wife of Joshua Cathey, the deceased inmate, is the plaintiff in the case and the sole representative of his estate.

In this case, his estate argues that the correctional facility failed to protect him from harm which led to his untimely death.

The suit reports that Cathey was playing a game of cards when an altercation broke out.

Plaintiff claims that no guard was present when Cathey was involved in a shoving incident in which he fell to the ground.

These court documents detail the claims being brought against the facility’s owner:

