How to set manageable New Year’s resolutions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - When it comes to setting a resolution for the new year, you want to set yourself up for success.

Dr. Laura Shultz with Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to share some key things to think about when deciding to set goals for the new year and how to stay motivated.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2024 WMC. All rights reserved.