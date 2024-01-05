Advertise with Us
How to set manageable New Year’s resolutions

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 12:13 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - When it comes to setting a resolution for the new year, you want to set yourself up for success.

Dr. Laura Shultz with Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to share some key things to think about when deciding to set goals for the new year and how to stay motivated.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

