‘He was hilarious’: Family of toddler killed by stray bullet speaks out

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three-year-old Brayden Smith, the Memphis child killed by celebratory New Year’s Eve gunfire, is being remembered not only by his family, but the community of Memphis.

The Touched by an Angel Foundation gave his family a donation Thursday in his memory. His family says they were grateful, and that they’ll always remember the loving child Brayden was.

“He was hilarious, I mean he was his own person,” said Tasha Davis, Brayden’s grandmother.

Brayden’s death was the 398th homicide of 2023, not only a record for Memphis, but it is the highest homicide count per capita for any large U.S. city.

As of yet, no arrests have been made in this case.

