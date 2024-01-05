Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

‘He was hilarious’: Family of toddler killed by stray bullet speaks out

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 10:53 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three-year-old Brayden Smith, the Memphis child killed by celebratory New Year’s Eve gunfire, is being remembered not only by his family, but the community of Memphis.

The Touched by an Angel Foundation gave his family a donation Thursday in his memory. His family says they were grateful, and that they’ll always remember the loving child Brayden was.

“He was hilarious, I mean he was his own person,” said Tasha Davis, Brayden’s grandmother.

Brayden’s death was the 398th homicide of 2023, not only a record for Memphis, but it is the highest homicide count per capita for any large U.S. city.

As of yet, no arrests have been made in this case.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2024 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene on Winchester Road near Durrand Drive
Pedestrian struck, killed in Parkway Village crash
Carrie Bernans arrives at the premiere of "Empire of Light" on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at the...
Memphis native, The Color Purple actress/stunt woman injured in NYE hit-and-run in New York City
No threat found at Bartlett business after evacuation
Akira Jones
SCSO corrections deputy accused of misconduct involving inmate
The scene at I-240 North and Union Avenue
1 dead after crash on I-240 N

Latest News

Former Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland
Former Memphis mayor sends letter to outgoing city council saying police reform ordinances were never enforced
Security vehicle seen tagging a FedEx delivery truck in Binghampton following a string of...
Security spotted tagging FedEx truck following string of robberies in Memphis
Former Memphis mayor says police reform ordinances were never enforced
7-year-old saves mom, dog from house fire