Former Memphis mayor sends letter to outgoing city council saying police reform ordinances were never enforced

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Ordinances looking to reform Memphis’ police department after the death of Tyre Nichols almost a year ago were never enforced by former Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland, according to a letter Strickland sent to city council members.

Nichols died after he was beaten by former police officers one year ago this week.

Six ordinances changing how police make traffic stops, train, and how the department itself is investigated were passed by city council last spring.

However, the public was not aware the former mayor never gave his signature of approval or directed MPD to enforce them.

In a letter first reported by MLK50: Justice Through Journalism and obtained by Action News 5, former Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland told the out-going city council members he never signed or enforced ordinances aimed at reforming the Memphis Police Department, calling them not only “dangerous” but possibly illegal.

“It was just a sad testament and I think just an awful way to wrap up any administration,” said former Memphis City Council Chairman Martavius Jones.

Jones says the letter was sent on December 29, the last city business day.

“To essentially say all the hard work that you did, the frustration and the brunt of the public’s frustration leveled toward the council, I’m not going to require my police director to enforce these laws,” said Jones.

Strickland opposed a majority of the reform ordinances last spring, but city councilors passed all six.

The city charter allows the council to pass ordinances with majority approval.

They still become law without the signature of the mayor.

“We will enforce the ordinances as approved by the city council,” said Memphis Mayor Paul Young.

Mayor Young announced where he stands Thursday, and so did Police Chief CJ Davis.

“We have to have policies that mirror city ordinances so we changed the policies anyway,” said Chief Davis. “We didn’t have to wait for the mayor to sign or not sign.”

Decarcerate Memphis and community organizers like Amber Sherman showed up in numbers at each meeting where the ordinances were discussed.

She says it’s important for Young’s administration to make sure they’re followed.

“We’re saying we really care about what happened to Tyre Nichols, that this was a tragedy and we’re going to do what we can to make sure it doesn’t happen anymore and we pass these very clear ordinances to make that happen, and then you say, ‘I actually told them not to follow those,’” said community organizer Amber Sherman. “I think that’s really dangerous.”

One ordinance giving more investigative powers to the Citizen Law Enforcement Review Board is likely to be null and void after the state legislature passed a law in 2023 outlawing them, unless a government entity requests one.

You can read former Mayor Strickland’s full letter below:

