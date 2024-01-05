Former Cross County High School teacher charged for alleged sexual conduct with a student

CROSS COUNTY, Ark. (WMC) - A former Cross County High School teacher was arrested Thursday for allegedly engaging in sexual conduct with a student.

Kara Lee, 26, was charged with three counts of sexual assault and one count of contributing to delinquency of a minor.

According to Cross County Sheriff, Lee engaged in inappropriate touching and sexual intercourse with a male student.

Officials say the incidents occurred in November and December 2023.

The investigation is ongoing at the moment.

