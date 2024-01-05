Advertise with Us
Former Cross County High School teacher charged for alleged sexual conduct with a student

Kara Lee, 26, was charged with three counts of sexual assault and one count of contributing to...
Kara Lee, 26, was charged with three counts of sexual assault and one count of contributing to delinquency of a minor.(Cross County Sheriff's Office)
By Melek Robinson
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CROSS COUNTY, Ark. (WMC) - A former Cross County High School teacher was arrested Thursday for allegedly engaging in sexual conduct with a student.

Kara Lee, 26, was charged with three counts of sexual assault and one count of contributing to delinquency of a minor.

According to Cross County Sheriff, Lee engaged in inappropriate touching and sexual intercourse with a male student.

Officials say the incidents occurred in November and December 2023.

The investigation is ongoing at the moment.

