First Alert Forecast: cold rain emerges Friday; unsettled, active pattern continues in coming days

By Patrick Ellis
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 4:33 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
FRIDAY: While we may start the day dry, we don’t look end the day in the same vein. Expect rain opportunities to advance into the Mid-South through Friday afternoon and evening. Before that, expect highs to manage the lower to middle 40s. Farther west – just outside the coverage area, snow may fly across north-central Arkansas into southern Missouri – it wouldn’t be off base to see a few sleet pellets or snowflakes mixing in northeast Arkansas with the primarily cold rain. Rain gradually begins to trail off after midnight as lows fall back into the 30s to near 40.

WEEKEND PLANNER: While the rain may end – mostly – Saturday, expect the clouds to hang on tough through the day. Amid the clouds, a spritz or sprinkle can’t be ruled out with highs in the 40s. A quick clipper system may kick up a shower or two late Saturday night. Behind that, a bit of sunshine will help to take highs back toward the lower 50s Sunday. Skies will gradually cloud back over Sunday night ahead of our next system, due in early next week.

EXTENDED PERIOD: ALERTING YOU to a broad storm system, hot on the heels of this week’s system, yielding, not just rain but also wind into early next week. On the backside of that system, yet again, another chance for parts of the Mid-South to brush with wintry weather. Expect highs in the lower 50s Monday; falling temperatures Tuesday with a brief wintry mix possible Tuesday evening as the low exits. Sunshine returns Wednesday ahead yet another system expected to round out next week.

Patrick Ellis

Action News 5 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

