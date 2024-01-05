Advertise with Us
Firefighters rescue dog that fell through ice into frigid lake

Maine firefighters are being hailed heroes after saving the lives of two dogs. (Source: WABI)
By Alyssa Thurlow and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LIBERTY, Maine (WABI/Gray News) - Firefighters in Maine rescued two dogs that found themselves stranded outside in freezing conditions this week.

Crews from Liberty Fire and Rescue are being hailed heroes after saving the two dogs on Friday.

Rescuers said they received several calls around 7:15 a.m. about two dogs stranded on St. George Lake.

Officials said one of them had fallen through the ice.

Firefighters used water rescue equipment to get one of the dogs out of the water while being able to also get the other animal to safety.

Liberty Fire Chief William Gillespie said the dogs named Pickles and Whimsey had been missing since Thursday.

They were found on the lake nearly three miles from home.

Gillespie reminded dog owners of the importance of making sure their dogs are tagged.

He said Pickles and Whimsey had collars, which helped them quickly notify their owners.

“If they’re not tagged, make sure they have the microchips so we can reunite the dog with you,” Gillespie said. “Dogs need to be secured at all times. It is dangerous to go out there on the ice this time of year.”

No one was hurt during the rescue.

The fire chief said both dogs were extremely hungry but OK and have since been reunited with their owners.

Copyright 2024 WABI via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

