Expert shares tips for a standout resume

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 1:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As we enter a new year, don’t forget to add resume editing to your to-do list in 2024, even if you aren’t actively seeking a new job.

William Vanderbloemen, author of Be The Unicorn who has done over 30,000 job interviews, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to share tips to improve your resume and how you to stand out.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

